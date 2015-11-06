Hedge funds hike bullish bets on U.S. crude, betting on 'forward rally'

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hedge funds raised their bullish wagers on U.S. crude this week by the most in six months, data showed on Friday, as speculators bought into oil contracts in forward months on the bet market fundamentals will take time to improve.

Money managers held 20 percent more net longs in crude oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange during the week ended Nov. 3 compared with a week earlier, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed.

Net longs are a wager on higher oil prices.

The discount, or “contango”, for the spot U.S. crude oil contract versus forward months has widened lately as traders sought to store more oil in the hope of selling it later for better prices.

On Friday, December spot crude’s contango to January was the largest since mid-May, reaching over $1 a barrel.

“Long liquidation at the front of the curve, or the rolling forward of long positions from December into January can be widening the spread,” said Tim Evans, energy futures specialist Citigroup.

Further ahead, the spot contract was at a contango of more than $6 to December 2016 and above $9 to December 2017.

“Clearly, speculators are trying to get ahead of oil’s fundamentals by turning more positive on the coming months on the bet there could be more decent demand for U.S. oil products during winter months of 2016 and beyond,” said Chris Jarvis, analyst at Caprock Risk Management in Frederick, Maryland.

“With all of the bad news already baked into oil prices, they are building positions on the long side to capitalize once these bearish pressures subside.”

The CFTC data for the week to Nov. 3 showed managed money net length across several U.S. oil markets rising by 26,063 contracts to 154,807.

That was the largest build in the net long position in U.S. oil markets since the week ended April 21, according to Reuters charts tracking the CFTC data.

The surge in net longs also coincided with a brief rally in NYMEX crude prices on Nov. 3, sparked by outage on a key U.S. oil products pipeline, an industry strike in Brazil and force majeure for Libyan crude loadings.

On that day alone, U.S. crude rose 4 percent. Prices have fallen back since on concerns about crude oversupply.