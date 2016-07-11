Hedge funds' bullish U.S. oil bets drop to near four-month low

(Reuters) - Hedge funds are holding the smallest numbers of bullish bets on U.S. crude oil since March, data showed on Friday, amid worries the global economy will slow and energy demand will not be enough to absorb a petroleum glut.

Money managers, including hedge funds and other big speculators, cut their combined net longs in U.S. crude futures and options in both New York and London by 6,732 contracts to 172,258 contracts in the week to July 5, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed.

Reuters review of CFTC data showed that was the smallest net long, or bullish, position in U.S. crude held by the speculator group in nearly four months.

U.S. crude's benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures fell 5 percent on Tuesday, on worries that Britain's exit from the European Union would slow the global economy.

Market intelligence firm Genscape also showed in its data that day a weekly build of more than 230,000 barrels at the Cushing, Oklahoma storage hub for WTI crude futures. The stock build added to jitters about unseasonably high oil supplies despite the busiest time for driving in the United States.

Oil prices have fallen further since Tuesday, with WTI settling on Friday near a two-month low at $45.41 a barrel despite a slight gain on the day. WTI also had its biggest weekly loss since February.

"The forward curve in WTI has gotten consistently weaker for six weeks and that happened even oil prices were going higher," Tariq Zahir, trader at Tyche Capital Advisors in New York, said, referring to the spread between spot and nearby crude futures.

"Barring any kinds of supply disruptions, I think by the fourth quarter we'll be back in that glut situation we were a year ago."

A rising U.S. oil rig count is also adding to the worry of oil investors. Oil drillers added 10 rigs this week for a fifth weekly rise in six, indicating more output to come.

Oil prices remain some 75 percent above 12-year lows of $27 for Brent and $26 for WTI hit in the first quarter. But the market has gyrated since hitting above $50 as a glut of refined products replaced worries about crude oversupply that caused a near two-year long tumble earlier.

"For the time being, the path of least resistance for oil prices is lower," Societe Generale oil analyst Michael Wittner said.