Money managers boost bullish bets on oil for first time in a month

A pumpjack brings oil to the surface in the Monterey Shale, California, U.S. April 29, 2013.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hedge funds and speculators raised their bullish wagers on U.S. crude for the first time in a month, data showed on Friday, after resurgent rumors on producer action to prop up the market helped oil rebound above $40 a barrel.

Money managers, including hedge funds and other speculators, raised their net long position on NYMEX's West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude by 17,671 contracts to 97,973 in the week to Aug. 9, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed.

During the period, U.S. crude jumped 8 percent from around $39 a barrel to a high of $43.52 a barrel as speculation of a potential producer meeting to discuss propping up prices lent crude some support despite skepticism by analysts.

Oil rose about 2 percent on Friday, clinching its biggest weekly gains since April. [O/R]

Venezuela, a cash-strapped member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), is trying to drum up support for a producer meeting to decide measures that would buoy oil prices, as it did early this year.

The last time producers met to discuss measure to tighten oil supplies and prop up prices, OPEC members were not able to agree on any deal as Saudi Arabia insisted Iran participate in any potential output freeze.

The fight for market share has been intense in the market, but Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Thursday OPEC members and non-members would discuss the market situation, including any action that may be required to stabilize prices, during an informal meeting on Sept. 26-28 in Algeria.

But fears of a massive overhang in both crude and refined products still grip the market, with several traders expecting producers to ramp up production as prices recover, threatening a sustained rebalance.

Rig counts in the United States have also climbed steadily, with drillers adding 15 oil rigs in the week to Aug. 12, the seventh straight week of increases.

Money managers trimmed their net short, or bearish, positions to 1,277 contracts on NYMEX-traded gasoline, after pushing it to a record position of 5,078 contracts in the week to July 26.