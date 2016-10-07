Funds hike bullish U.S. crude bets to four-month high amid OPEC talks

(Reuters) - Money managers have amassed their largest bullish position in U.S. crude futures in more than four months after OPEC's plans to cut output for the first time in eight years drove oil prices to the $50 a barrel mark, trade data showed on Friday.

Hedge funds and other speculators were net long on 253,393 contracts of both futures and options of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for the week ended Oct. 4, data from Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed.

That was the largest call for higher WTI prices made by money managers in a week since the end of May, when they were net long on over 254,000 contracts of WTI, historical CFTC data maintained by Reuters showed.

In terms of contract builds alone, the new net longs of 73,061 for the week ended Oct. 4 was the highest since late August.

Oil prices hit four-month highs above $50 a barrel after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries wrong-footed many in the market by announcing its first production cut plan since 2008 at an informal meeting in Algeria. The plan is to be formalized at OPEC's policy meeting in Vienna on Nov. 1.

Both U.S. crude and global benchmark Brent fell about 1 percent lower on Friday, with WTI settling at $49.81, as players took profits on the week-long rally that had pushed prices up by as much as 15 percent. [O/R]

Even so, analysts said the market's upward momentum may not be over with OPEC embarking embarked on an unusual flurry of meetings to try and meet its target and keep the market focused on its efforts. Next week, the group meets with Russia for informal talks in Istanbul to get non-members to contribute to cuts too.

"Both OPEC and Russia have clearly realized that talk alone can push crude prices higher by as much as $6-$7 a barrel," said Jim Ritterbusch of Chicago-based oil markets consultancy Ritterbusch & Associates.

"We feel that the crude benchmarks have an easy ride to about the $52 and $53.50 areas, respectively, and we will further caution against any attempts to pick a top to this rally based on continued bearish supply/usage balances," he added.

OPEC is back in the business of determining oil prices, and only a "brave person" would bet against the cartel, Andy Hall, an avowed oil bull, said in a letter seen by Reuters to investors in his $2.5 billion hedge fund Astenbeck.