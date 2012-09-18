Fat finger not likely cause of Monday oil plunge: CFTC's Chilton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A trader pressing the wrong key was not the likely cause of a brief plunge in oil prices on Monday, a top regulator at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission told Reuters.

“Based upon our initial review, it does not appear that a fat finger is the likely cause of the oil price dive yesterday,” Commissioner Bart Chilton said on Tuesday.

Brent crude prices plummeted more than $3 in a matter of minutes just before 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) on Monday as trading volumes - which had been muted by the Rosh Hashana holiday - shot up.

It was not immediately clear what caused the price plunge, but CFTC officials are looking into the matter.