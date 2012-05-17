U.S. CFTC expected to ease trading curbs: sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is set to make it easier for traders to avoid triggering curbs aimed at reining in speculation in commodities markets, according to two people briefed on the matter.

The agency’s five commissioners are likely to approve by private vote a proposal that would limit the number of contracts counted toward a trader’s position in certain commodities markets, according to CFTC officials who declined to be named because they were not authorized to speak on the matter.

The change raises the threshold for aggregating trading positions to include positions held by all other firms in which the trader has at least a 50 percent stake, up sharply from the 10 percent stake requirement currently in the final rule.

The move allows the embattled agency to show it is listening to industry concerns and removes a key argument from a lawsuit that is threatening to derail the entire position limits rule.

The rule, which was included in the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law and was finalized by the CFTC in October, curbs the number of contracts any trader can hold in certain commodities like gold and oil.

The curbs are set to go into effect later this year.

Financial industry groups have sued to stop the rules from taking effect, saying the curbs would irreparably harm the marketplace and chastising the agency for imposing a “draconian aggregation standard” on firms.

“The standard it established is vastly over-inclusive --forcing aggregation even where an investor has no knowledge of another entity’s positions, let alone the ability to coordinate with that entity,” the trade groups wrote in a court filing, echoing concerns raised by Republican Commissioner Scott O‘Malia, who voted against the controversial rule.

The position limits rule was narrowly approved on October 18 in a 3-2 vote, with both Republican commissioners voting against the measure.

The position aggregation change, which was earlier reported by Bloomberg, will be open for comment before being finalized.