U.S. CFTC reopens comment period for 'position limit' proposal
December 1, 2014 / 11:12 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. CFTC reopens comment period for 'position limit' proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday again extended the amount of time the public can comment on its proposed rule to crack down on speculation in energy, grain and metal markets.

The CFTC said it will reopen the comment period for 45 days on its “position limit” proposal, a controversial reform that critics warn could hurt industries that rely upon derivatives markets to hedge against commodity risks.

A U.S. judge in 2012 threw out an earlier version of the rule because he said the CFTC did not meet its legal obligation to prove position limits are necessary to diminish or prevent excessive speculation.

The CFTC said on Monday that it was reopening the comment period in anticipation of the debate that will occur during the agency’s Agricultural Advisory Committee meeting on Dec. 9.

Reporting by Karey Van Hall; Editing by Alan Crosby

