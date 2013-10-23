CFTC to release commitments of traders reports over next two weeks

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission will release its weekly commitments of traders reports over the next two weeks, the agency said on Wednesday, as it resumes function after the partial U.S. government shutdown.

The CFTC will release the report for October 4 on Friday. Two more reports will be released next week, and then two more the week after that.

The agency expects to resume its regular release schedule on Friday, November 8.