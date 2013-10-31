CFTC expects to release October 22 trader data report on November 1

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is expected to release its commitments of traders report for the week to October 22 on Friday, an agency spokeswoman said on Thursday.

A report that includes data for the week to October 29, is expected to be released next week.

The CFTC said it will resume its regular weekly release schedule on Friday, November 8. Data was delayed due to the partial U.S. government shutdown earlier in October.