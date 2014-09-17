U.S. watchdog CFTC proposes rules for uncleared swaps

Tim Massad testifies before a House Financial Services subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill, in this handout photo taken on March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Image courtesy of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. derivatives regulator on Wednesday proposed a new rule for safety margins for uncleared swaps, a last remaining building block in its efforts to make the $710 trillion global market safer.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s rule will be largely identical to one proposed by bank regulators, which determines the margin for swaps traded outside clearing houses, firms that stand between buyers and sellers.

The CFTC also adopted a modification to its rules that would make it easier for government-owned electric or natural gas utilities to continue to use swaps to protect them against swings in commodity prices.

The commission’s four members, three of whom are new, voted unanimously for both rules, a solid start for the CFTC’s new Chairman Tim Massad in his first public meeting.

The vote comes a day after a U.S. court rejected an attempt by banks to limit the CFTC’s ability to apply its swaps rules overseas. The banks had accused the agency of avoiding a rigorous rule-making process.

In the meeting, the CFTC said it might decide later to adopt a rule on the cross-border application of its uncleared margin rule, after taking in comments from market parties.

But it was unlikely to rework its other rules, after the court also told it to do a better job of weighing the economic cost and benefits of its cross-border policy.

“I don’t think so, but you know, we’re looking at it right now, we just got the ruling yesterday,” Massad told reporters after the meeting. A spokesman said that the agency’s general counsel and its chief economist would develop a process on how to deal with the court’s order.

Swaps, a form of derivatives, mushroomed during the pre-crisis boom when they were only lightly regulated, with trading dominated by banks such as JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup Inc..

Since the 2007-09 credit meltdown, however, swaps must be routed through clearing houses. But some are so complex that they still will not be cleared, and the new rules set out how much money trading partners need to set aside.

Counterparties must post enough buffers to give themselves 10 days to unwind any deal going awry, the rules say. For cleared swaps, that period is one to five days, making uncleared swaps far more expensive to use.

Chris Giancarlo, a Republican, and Sharon Bowen, a Democrat, also appeared for the first time in a public meeting as CFTC members. Giancarlo, a former swaps broker, was critical of the 10-day margining rule, but still voted in favor.

The CFTC’s rules for uncleared swaps apply to more than half of the so-called swap dealers registered with the agency, often units of banks, and firms such as oil major BP and commodity trader Cargill Inc. [CARG.UL]

The final rule for utilities was developed after these firms said they were concerned that they would no longer be able to hedge price risks because their bank counterparties stopped providing swaps to local governments and their agencies.

The CFTC offers special protection for government bodies dealing in swaps, requiring that a swap dealer meets the agency’s rules if it does only $25 million worth of deals a year with such agencies. For private clients, that threshold is far higher, at $8 billion per year.

The final rule offers an exemption from the protection, as long as the swaps are used by government-owned utilities that use them to hedge price risks in their business.