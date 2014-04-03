Senate panel to vote on CFTC chairman Tuesday

U.S. President Barack Obama nominates Timothy Massad (R) as Chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) at the White House in Washington November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Senate committee will vote on three candidates for the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Tuesday, after the trio met little resistance from lawmakers in a confirmation hearing last month.

President Barack Obama has nominated Timothy Massad, a senior Treasury Department official, to become the new chairman of the CFTC, which oversees futures and swaps markets.

Sharon Bowen, a partner at law firm Latham & Watkins in New York, and Chris Giancarlo, an industry veteran at swaps broker GFI Group Inc, are nominated for two other spots on the five-member commission, which decides on the agency’s most important rule-makings and enforcement cases.

The three met little pushback from the Senate committee, which oversees the CFTC, in a March 6 hearing.

If approved by the committee, the full Senate will have to finalize their confirmations.

Bowen has faced questions over her involvement in a decision to not refund money lost in a $7 billion Ponzi scheme set up by Allen Stanford, who is serving a 110-year jail sentence.