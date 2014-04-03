FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate panel to vote on CFTC chairman Tuesday
April 3, 2014 / 9:17 PM / 3 years ago

Senate panel to vote on CFTC chairman Tuesday

Douwe Miedema

2 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama nominates Timothy Massad (R) as Chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) at the White House in Washington November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Senate committee will vote on three candidates for the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Tuesday, after the trio met little resistance from lawmakers in a confirmation hearing last month.

President Barack Obama has nominated Timothy Massad, a senior Treasury Department official, to become the new chairman of the CFTC, which oversees futures and swaps markets.

Sharon Bowen, a partner at law firm Latham & Watkins in New York, and Chris Giancarlo, an industry veteran at swaps broker GFI Group Inc, are nominated for two other spots on the five-member commission, which decides on the agency’s most important rule-makings and enforcement cases.

The three met little pushback from the Senate committee, which oversees the CFTC, in a March 6 hearing.

If approved by the committee, the full Senate will have to finalize their confirmations.

Bowen has faced questions over her involvement in a decision to not refund money lost in a $7 billion Ponzi scheme set up by Allen Stanford, who is serving a 110-year jail sentence.

Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

