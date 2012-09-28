FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators cut cotton net long to six-week low: CFTC
September 28, 2012 / 8:21 PM / 5 years ago

Speculators cut cotton net long to six-week low: CFTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Speculators trimmed their net long position in cotton contracts on ICE Futures U.S. to a six-week low in the week to September 25, as the futures dropped more than 5 percent ahead of harvest, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.

The noncommercial dealers cut their net long position in cotton futures and options by 7,715 lots to 10,049 lots, the lowest since mid-August, the data showed.

Speculators cut their net short position in raw sugar futures and options for the second straight week, reducing it by 3,391 lots to 19,913.

In U.S. cocoa contracts, they added 875 contracts to their net long position, bringing it to 16,905 contracts, marking the sixth increase over the past eight weeks.

Speculators increased their net short position in arabica contracts by a slight 68 lots, bringing it to 18,709 lots, the data showed.

Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio

