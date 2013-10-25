Bullish speculators pile into ICE raw sugar by October 1: CFTC

(Reuters) - Speculators more than doubled their net long position in raw sugar contracts trading on ICE Futures U.S. in the week ended October 1, bringing it to a two-year high, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed in a delayed report on Friday.

They raised their net long position in cocoa options and futures to the highest since records became available in 2006, and bolstered their net long in cotton to a five-week high. The noncommercial dealers slightly increased their net short position in arabica coffee, the data showed.

This report was originally scheduled for release on October 4 but was delayed due to the U.S. government shutdown. The government agency expects to release two more delayed Commitment of Traders reports during the week of October 28 and another two the following week.

Speculators added 47,049 contracts to their net long position, bringing it to 87,671 contracts, the highest since September 2011. The surge came as the October contract expired with the biggest delivery since at least 1989 at 1.49 million tonnes. Global agribusiness group Louis Dreyfus Commodities was the sole receiver.

The spot raw sugar futures contract jumped to a 6-1/2-month high on October 2, roughly halfway through a rally that peaked two weeks later at a one-year high.

Speculators increased their net long position in cocoa futures and options by 2,304 contracts to 59,070 contracts, the highest on publicly available records as the futures market rose about 3 percent on crop weather concerns in key growing region West Africa.

They added 10,001 lots to their net long position in cotton, bringing it to 46,294 contracts, the highest since the end of August when the futures market touched a six-week high.

In arabica coffee, speculators nudged up their net short position by 510 lots to 33,388 lots, the data showed.