FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CFTC Commissioner Sommers announces resignation
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
January 24, 2013 / 8:26 PM / in 5 years

CFTC Commissioner Sommers announces resignation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Jill Sommers, one of five commissioners at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, said on Thursday that she would resign from the top U.S. derivatives regulator.

Sommers, a Republican, did not give a reason for her departure from the CFTC. She said in a letter that she intended to depart after the first quarter of this year.

Sommers was sworn in on August 8, 2007, to a term that expired April 13, 2009. On July 20, 2009, she was nominated to serve a five-year second term, and was confirmed by the United States Senate on October 8, 2009.

Reporting by Douwe Miedema, Additional reporting by Aruna Viswanatha and Emily Stephenson; Editing by Gary Hill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.