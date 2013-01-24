CFTC Commissioner Sommers announces resignation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Jill Sommers, one of five commissioners at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, said on Thursday that she would resign from the top U.S. derivatives regulator.

Sommers, a Republican, did not give a reason for her departure from the CFTC. She said in a letter that she intended to depart after the first quarter of this year.

Sommers was sworn in on August 8, 2007, to a term that expired April 13, 2009. On July 20, 2009, she was nominated to serve a five-year second term, and was confirmed by the United States Senate on October 8, 2009.