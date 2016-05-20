FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CFTC nears completion of amendments to spec limits rule: Risk.net
#Commodities
May 17, 2016 / 2:11 PM / a year ago

CFTC nears completion of amendments to spec limits rule: Risk.net

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chair Timothy Massad is interviewed at the Reuters Financial Regulation Summit in Washington, US May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

(Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is nearing completion of a set of amendments to its proposed rule on limits to speculative positions in derivatives, risk management service Risk.net reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The amendments focus on the bona fide hedging exemptions available to end-users of futures and swaps to manage commodity price risk, the report said.

A bona fide hedge exemption allows traders to exceed position limits set by the CFTC under certain circumstances.

The amendments will come in the form of a “supplemental proposed rule” and is expected to give exchanges such as the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and the Intercontinental Exchange a greater role in granting exemptions to market participants, Risk.net reported.

The CFTC plans to release the new supplemental proposal by late May or early June, the report said.

A spokeswoman for the CFTC said she could not immediately comment on the report.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
