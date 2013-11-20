CFTC unveils new weekly swaps report

Gary Gensler, chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), listens during an interview with Reuters in London October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Simon Newman

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) unveiled its new weekly swaps report on Wednesday, as part of a series of mandates to reign in the multitrillion-dollar derivatives market.

The so-called CFTC Swaps Report is designed to bring transparency on pricing information and contract terms and will carve out data gleaned from three swaps data repositories: the CME Group SDR; DTCC (Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation) Data Repository; and ICE Trade Vault.

The agency will report aggregate gross notional outstanding value, dollar volume, and ticket volume of interest rate, currency, credit, equity and commodity swaps. It will further categorize those swaps by participant type, and cleared versus uncleared transactions.

The data is further broken down by swap type with interest rate swaps making up some 84 percent of the total $380 trillion market, and commodity swaps a much smaller $1.7 trillion piece of the whole.

The report will be released weekly at 3:30 p.m. EST on Wednesdays with a 12-day lag time. Today’s report reflects data for November 8.

CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler said the agency still has “more work to do” ironing out how to organize data on currency, equity and commodity swaps.

Commodities “probably has the most significant number of end users reporting,” Gensler told a reporters during a conference call on Wednesday. Availability of that data would not come before the end of this year.