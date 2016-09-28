FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. regulator requires clearing more interest-rate swaps
September 28, 2016 / 9:26 PM / a year ago

U.S. regulator requires clearing more interest-rate swaps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. derivatives regulator on Wednesday approved expanding the types of swaps that must go through clearing houses, part of its efforts to make U.S. rules conform with those overseas.

Fixed-to-floating interest rate swaps denominated in the currencies from Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Mexico, Norway, Poland, Singapore, Sweden and Switzerland must be centrally cleared, along with some other contracts in those currencies, according to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The new requirements will be phased in gradually. The CFTC had proposed clearing more interest-rate swaps in June.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
