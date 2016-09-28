U.S. regulator requires clearing more interest-rate swaps

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. derivatives regulator on Wednesday approved expanding the types of swaps that must go through clearing houses, part of its efforts to make U.S. rules conform with those overseas.

Fixed-to-floating interest rate swaps denominated in the currencies from Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Mexico, Norway, Poland, Singapore, Sweden and Switzerland must be centrally cleared, along with some other contracts in those currencies, according to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The new requirements will be phased in gradually. The CFTC had proposed clearing more interest-rate swaps in June.