Chad lifts suspension on China's CNPC activities
October 22, 2013 / 1:48 PM / 4 years ago

Chad lifts suspension on China's CNPC activities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

N‘DJAMENA (Reuters) - Chad has given a China National Petroleum Corporation subsidiary a green light to resume operations after it was suspended in August for violations of environmental standards while drilling for crude oil in the south of the country.

“We sent a letter October 16 to the (company‘s) president to inform him that his company could resume its activities in the Koudalwa bassin given the efforts that have been made since its suspension,” said the source, who asked not to be named.

Reporting by Madjiasra Nako; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Daniel Flynn

