Two generals, pro-Deby MP arrested for Chad coup plot: prosecutor

N‘DJAMENA (Reuters) - Chad’s security forces have arrested two generals and a member of parliament allied to President Idriss Deby on suspicion of involvement in a foiled coup plot, the chief prosecutor said on Thursday.

Prosecutor Mahamat Saleh Youssouf named the generals as Weiddig Assi Assoue and Ngomine Beadmadji David. Mahamat Malloum Kadre, a member of parliament for the ruling coalition, was arrested alongside opposition figure Saleh Maki, the prosecutor said.

Their detention raised the prospect of high-level divisions in the oil-producing nation that is an ally for the West against al Qaeda-linked militants in Africa’s arid Sahel region.