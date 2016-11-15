An airplane comes in for a landing above an Exxon sign at a gas station in the Chicago suburb of Norridge, Illinois, U.S., October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) is negotiating with Chad about a record $74 billion fine the U.S. oil company was told to pay by a court in the central African nation over unpaid royalties, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Exxon has appealed the Oct. 5 Chad court ruling, but the appeals court hearing has been delayed because of the talks, Bloomberg reported, citing a lawyer for Exxon.

The court decision fined a consortium that Exxon led over 44 trillion CFA francs ($73.44 billion) - nearly four times BP's record Deepwater Horizon settlement.

