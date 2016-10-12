FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Child hunger costs Chad almost $1 billion a year: African Union, U.N.
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 12, 2016 / 3:25 PM / 10 months ago

Child hunger costs Chad almost $1 billion a year: African Union, U.N.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Childhood hunger is costing Chad more than 575 billion CFA francs ($982 million) a year in health and education costs and lower productivity in adult life, the African Union and U.N. agencies said in a joint study launched on Wednesday.

This is equivalent to 9.5 percent of Chad's gross domestic product (GDP), the Cost of Hunger in Africa (COHA) study said.

More than 56 percent of Chad's adults - some 3.4 million people - suffered from stunting as children, and as a result are unable to achieve their full potential, according to the study.

Stunting, which leads to children being short for their age, is a sign of chronic undernourishment and occurs when children lack the calories and proteins - and sometimes vitamins and minerals - they need to grow.

"The study provides us with compelling evidence of the consequences of child undernutrition as well as the justification to increase investment in nutrition," said the World Food Programme's Chad country director, Mary-Ellen McGroarty.

It also provides evidence of the "potential economic returns if we are to take aggressive measures toward eliminating stunting", she said in a statement.

Stunting among Chadian children under the age of five fell to 39 percent in 2010 from 45 percent in 2004, according to the 2016 Global Nutrition Report.

More than 183,000 children in Chad died from undernutrition in the last five years, the COHA study said.

Chad is one of 12 African countries carrying out a COHA study. Studies completed to date have concluded that African economies are losing the equivalent of between 1.9 and 16 percent of GDP due to child undernutrition.

The studies are an initiative led by the African Union, with the support of the U.N. Economic Commission for Africa, and WFP.

Reporting by Alex Whiting, Editing by Katie Nguyen.; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights, trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit news.trust.org

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.