3 months ago
China January-April coal imports up 33.2 percent: customs
May 8, 2017 / 4:10 AM / 3 months ago

China January-April coal imports up 33.2 percent: customs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's coal imports in the first four months of the year jumped 33.2 percent to 89.49 million tonnes, data showed on Monday as utilities and steel mills continued to buy cheaper foreign fuel as Beijing ramped up efforts to phase out overcapacity.

The data from General Administration of Customs did not include an April number, but it would equate to about 24.8 million tonnes, based on Reuters calculations.

That would be up from 22.09 million in March and 18.80 million in April last year.

Reporting by Josephine Mason and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Richard Pullin

