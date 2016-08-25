FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aluminium producer Chalco's first one net profit up sharply on price recovery
August 25, 2016

Aluminium producer Chalco's first one net profit up sharply on price recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aluminum Corp of China flag and the Chinese national flag flutter outside its headquarters in Beijing March 26, 2010.Christina Hu/File Photo

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd (Chalco) (601600.SS) (2600.HK) (ACH.N) posted a sharp rise in profit in the first half of the year due to a general recovery in aluminum prices, the company said on Thursday.

Chalco, a state-controlled leading producer of primary aluminum and raw material alumina in China, posted a net profit of 57.4 million yuan ($8.62 million) for the first six months compared with 1.5 million yuan profit a year earlier, it said in a filing on the Shanghai stock exchange.

Prices of LME aluminum MAL3 gained about 10 percent in the first half of the year, while Shanghai prices rose around 13 percent, though the levels are generally still lower than the same period a year earlier.

Aluminum smelters in China, the world's top producer and consumer of the metal, cut output late last year, reducing supply in the hope of supporting prices.

Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and Meg Shen; Editing by Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
