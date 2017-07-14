Exclusive: Whitehelm puts Chile's GasValpo on the block - sources

SANTIAGO(Reuters) - Australian infrastructure fund Whitehelm Capital has put Chilean natural gas distributor GasValpo up for sale, two people with knowledge of the process said this week, in the midst of a wider sell-off in the nation's energy distribution sector.

The sale process, which is being advised by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, is in its early stages and no price range has been formally established, said the sources, who requested anonymity as the matter is private.

They added, however, that a fair value for Chilean distribution companies is considered to be about 10 times EBITDA - or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization - likely giving GasValpo a price in the low hundreds of millions of dollars.

Canberra-based Whitehelm, which is 30 percent owned by Australia's Challenger Ltd, did not respond to requests for comment, while Bank of America declined to comment.

The asset would likely be attractive to pension funds given that it has a slow-but-steady income structure, one source said. Among the pension funds active in Chilean infrastructure are the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA).

Earlier in 2017, media reported that Argentine billionaire Eduardo Eurnekian was in talks to sell nearly half of Gas Andes Chile, which transports gas from Chile to Argentina. In December, Portugal's REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais purchased 42.5 percent of Chilean pipeline company Electrogas from Enel Chile for $180 million.

A consortium involving Whitehelm Capital's predecessor, Access Capital Advisors, purchased GasValpo in 2004 in a $90 million deal, and the company has since undergone an expansion drive. The distributor, which serves more than 96,000 clients, is dominant in Valparaiso, Chile's second largest city.

It has also made inroads into nearby cities in recent years, such as La Serena to the north and Talca to the south, where it participates in a satellite regasification plant.

Chile is currently modifying its gas distribution regulations by putting a cap on yearly profits for regulated distributors, among other measures, meaning there will be fewer opportunities for unusually wide profit margins.