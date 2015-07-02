Australia's Challenger sells 25 percent stake in Kapstream to U.S. fund

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian investment manager Challenger Ltd (CGF.AX) on Thursday said it sold its 25 percent stake in global fixed income fund manager Kapstream Capital Pty Ltd to Janus Capital Group JNS.N for A$45 million ($34.36 million).

Challenger will book a pre-tax profit of A$40 million from the sale in the 2016 financial year, it said in a statement.

This is the first time that Challenger has sold down an equity stake in one of its 14 boutique funds, Chief Executive Officer Brian Benari told Reuters in a telephone interview, in a transaction he calls “unusual”.

“We’re looking from a longer-term perspective,” Benari said. “We see this as building a relationship with Janus that could give rise to opportunities around product and distribution.”

Janus is spending at least $85 million to buy a majority interest in Kapstream, which managed $6.6 billion in assets as of March 31.

Shares in the Australian company, which manages A$60.4 billion in assets, rose 1.5 percent to A$6.89 in early trading on Thursday, outperforming the benchmark index that was up 0.8 percent.