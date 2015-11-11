FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-Facebook exec Palihapitiya to bid for U.S. airwaves: Re/code
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
November 11, 2015 / 1:32 AM / 2 years ago

Ex-Facebook exec Palihapitiya to bid for U.S. airwaves: Re/code

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Former Facebook executive Chamath Palihapitiya said he is creating a company to bid for airwaves in the United States and compete with AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications Inc to offer wireless services, Re/code reported.

The auction could cost the company between $4 billion-$10 billion, Palihapitiya, founder of venture capital firm Social Capital, told Re/code.

The new venture, to be called Rama, will use software from one of Palihapitiya’s companies, LotusFlare, to help manage and organize the network, Re/code said.

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission is expected to hold a so-called “broadcast TV spectrum incentive auction” to buy back 600 megahertz wireless airwaves from broadcasters and repackage them to sell to the wireless industry.

Social Capital did not immediately respond to request for comments.

Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.