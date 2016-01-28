FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Luxury goods maker Chanel says CEO Chiquet is leaving: NYT
January 28, 2016 / 12:07 AM / 2 years ago

Luxury goods maker Chanel says CEO Chiquet is leaving: NYT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Chanel is seen in Warsaw September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

(Reuters) - French luxury goods maker Chanel said on Wednesday that Chief Executive Maureen Chiquet will leave the company by the end of January, the New York Times reported.

Chiquet, who has been CEO since 2007, is leaving “due to differences of opinion about the strategic direction of the company,” the NYT quoted Chanel as saying.

Chairman Alain Wertheimer will take over operational responsibilities as the company seeks a new leader, the Times reported.

The news of Chiquet’s departure came just a day after Chanel exhibited its latest haute couture collection in Paris.

Chanel could not immediately be reached for comment outside regular business hours.

Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore

