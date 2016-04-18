FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chaplin’s World museum opens its doors in Switzerland
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
April 18, 2016 / 3:50 PM / a year ago

Chaplin’s World museum opens its doors in Switzerland

Ania Poullain-Majchrzak

1 Min Read

CORSIER-SUR-VEVEY, Switzerland (Reuters) - After 15 years of planning, Chaplin’s World, an interactive museum showcasing the life and works of Charlie Chaplin, has opened in the Swiss village of Corsier-sur-Vevey on Lake Geneva.

The museum is set in a 14-hectare park on the estate of Manoir de Ban, where Chaplin spent the last 25 years of his life with his wife Oona and their eight children.

”This is a museum in movement, it is not static. It is like the character to whom it pays tribute,” Chaplin’s son Michael Chaplin told journalists.

The exhibition includes a Hollywood-style studio, a tour with images detailing Chaplin’s life and work and a mock “Easy Street” - a setting for one of his classic films.

The son of “King of the Ranchera” has followed his father’s footsteps in pursuing a successful career in Mexican folk music. Joining his father on stage, Alejandro Fernandez vowed to continue his father’s legacy. 

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.