Katy Perry, Robert Pattinson team up for charity support

LOS ANGELES - Singer Katy Perry and actors Ewan McGregor and Robert Pattinson put their celebrity clout behind Go Campaign on Thursday night, bidding on principal lots at the charity’s auction gala.

From Los Angeles to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Go Campaign funds “local heroes” around the world to work on bettering their communities with projects specifically for children and young adults.

“They try and find someone local, it’s very grass roots, it’s usually quite small but hugely effective projects that they help fund and try and champion,” McGregor said.

Speaking on the red carpet, the actor also discussed the recent reported announcement by film director Danny Boyle that a sequel to “Trainspotting” would begin shooting next year.

“It might be, yeah. I’d be very happy if it happens,” McGregor, who played the lead Renton in the 1996 film, said.

“I‘m not sure if it’s definitely a thing but I hope it is the thing.”