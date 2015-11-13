FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Katy Perry, Robert Pattinson team up for charity support
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
November 13, 2015 / 5:31 PM / 2 years ago

Katy Perry, Robert Pattinson team up for charity support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES - Singer Katy Perry and actors Ewan McGregor and Robert Pattinson put their celebrity clout behind Go Campaign on Thursday night, bidding on principal lots at the charity’s auction gala.

From Los Angeles to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Go Campaign funds “local heroes” around the world to work on bettering their communities with projects specifically for children and young adults.

“They try and find someone local, it’s very grass roots, it’s usually quite small but hugely effective projects that they help fund and try and champion,” McGregor said.

Speaking on the red carpet, the actor also discussed the recent reported announcement by film director Danny Boyle that a sequel to “Trainspotting” would begin shooting next year.

“It might be, yeah. I’d be very happy if it happens,” McGregor, who played the lead Renton in the 1996 film, said.

“I‘m not sure if it’s definitely a thing but I hope it is the thing.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.