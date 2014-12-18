Schwab's Clendening leaving with more than $5.2 mln package

NEW YORK (Reuters) - John Clendening, the former co-head of Charles Schwab Corp’s retail brokerage business, will collect a cash payment of $5.17 million as part of a separation agreement he signed on Dec. 10, the San Francisco-based brokerage firm said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Clendening, who could not be reached for comment, will collect the cash in two installments, provided he does not work with any “competitor business” before the end of 2015, according to the filing.

Schwab said on Nov. 21 that Clendening and his co-head of investor services, John Gill, had stepped down from running the business that deals with Schwab’s retail investors. It did not give a reason for the change other than to say that their replacement, Terri Kallsen, “is the right person to execute on our plans and strategies.”

Kallsen joined Schwab in 2012 to help run the company’s approximately 300 branches. Earlier this week, she filed a regulatory form saying she owned more than 21,000 restricted shares of Schwab stock, as well as options to buy almost 57,000 additional shares.

Shares of Schwab closed up 2.8 percent at $30.01.

Clendening, who specialized in marketing and product creation, was responsible with Gill for Schwab’s effort to sell clients financial planning advice and fee-based services rather than the company’s traditional discount brokerage services. Clendening joined Schwab in 2014 and took the top retail brokerage job with Gill in March 2012.

In addition to the lump-sum cash payment, Clendening is eligible for a 2014 bonus, other benefits and a base salary of $153,125 for the first quarter of 2015, after which he will leave Schwab’s payroll. He will give up a pro-rated portion of the salary if he takes another job as an employee, consultant or director of another company, according to the filing.

Gill has taken a new position in Schwab’s investment management unit, a company spokesman said last month.