FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Schwab says online access for customers restored
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
August 28, 2015 / 1:17 PM / 2 years ago

Schwab says online access for customers restored

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Charles Schwab Investment branch is seen in Washington January 19, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - Charles Schwab Corp said that customer access to online accounts was restored on Friday morning, just minutes before U.S. stock markets opened for trading.

Earlier, the company said access to accounts and online trading platforms were unavailable.

The problem, which prevented customers from checking accounts and entering orders, lasted from 3:54 a.m. to 9:21 a.m. EDT. Officials were not immediately available to explain the cause of the problem.

A customer service representative said that execution of orders when the U.S. market opened at 9:30 a.m. appeared to be operating as normal. Schwab customers had earlier used Twitter accounts to express dismay at being unable to place premarket orders.

Stock trading has been heavy in the past week as a result of strong market volatility that active investors seize upon to make trades. Many traders put in orders when the market is closed, creating a backlog of trades that are executed as the New York Stock Exchange opens.

Earlier in the week, discount brokers Scottrade Inc and TD Ameritrade reported some order processing problems.

Reporting by Jed Horowitz in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.