Charles Schwab's profit beats estimates as commissions rise

(Reuters) - Discount broker Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N) reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit due to a rise in trading commissions and fees for managing client assets.

Net income available to common stockholders rose to $318 million, or 24 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $198 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Schwab’s revenue jumped 15 percent to $1.48 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 22 cents per share on revenue of $1.47 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Schwab’s asset management and administration fees rose 11 percent to $611 million, while trading revenue also increased 11 percent to $247 million.

The company’s customer daily trading volume rose 11 percent to an average 553,600 trades.

Schwab’s shares were up 5 percent at $26.50 before the bell.