Charles River forecasts 2013 profit below market estimates

(Reuters) - Clinical research company Charles River Laboratories Inc (CRL.N) forecast 2013 earnings that came in below Wall Street estimates, citing cautious customer spending in an uncertain economy.

Shares of the company were down 8 percent at $36.15 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

“We believe clients are increasingly cautious about spending their remaining budgets in 2012, due in part to the global macroeconomic uncertainty and we expect this uncertainty will also impact our spending in early 2013,” Chief Financial Offer Thomas Ackerman said on a conference call with analysts.

For 2013, the company now expects to earn an adjusted profit of between $2.80 and $2.90 per share. Analysts on average expect $3.01, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The provider of pre-clinical drug testing services to drug developers backed its 2012 profit forecast of between $2.68 and $2.73 per share.