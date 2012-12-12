FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Charles River forecasts 2013 profit below market estimates
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
December 12, 2012 / 3:41 PM / in 5 years

Charles River forecasts 2013 profit below market estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Clinical research company Charles River Laboratories Inc (CRL.N) forecast 2013 earnings that came in below Wall Street estimates, citing cautious customer spending in an uncertain economy.

Shares of the company were down 8 percent at $36.15 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

“We believe clients are increasingly cautious about spending their remaining budgets in 2012, due in part to the global macroeconomic uncertainty and we expect this uncertainty will also impact our spending in early 2013,” Chief Financial Offer Thomas Ackerman said on a conference call with analysts.

For 2013, the company now expects to earn an adjusted profit of between $2.80 and $2.90 per share. Analysts on average expect $3.01, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The provider of pre-clinical drug testing services to drug developers backed its 2012 profit forecast of between $2.68 and $2.73 per share.

Reporting by Prateek Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.