FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Charles River Labs quarterly profit beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 31, 2013 / 9:08 PM / 4 years ago

Charles River Labs quarterly profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Contract medical researcher Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL.N) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, following the lead of rival Covance Inc CVD.N, as drug companies increasingly outsource research.

Net income from continuing operations was $28.6 million, or 58 cents per share, down from $30.5 million, 63 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company reported earnings of 73 cents per share, ahead of analysts’ estimates of 71 cents per share.

Net sales rose about 3 percent to $292.9 million. Charles River said it was gaining market share and sales rose in both its preclinical services and research models businesses.

The company, which provides early-stage drug development services and animal specimens to pharmaceutical companies and research organizations, also reaffirmed its earnings and sales forecast for 2013.

Shares of Charles River rose 3 percent on Wednesday after rival Covance reported better-than-expected results and said that spending by biopharmaceutical companies on early-stage drug development was rising.

The contract research industry struggled following the economic downturn in 2008 and a wave of patent expiries, which prompted pharmaceutical companies to cut drug development.

However, research and development spending is expected to grow slowly in coming years and cost-conscious companies are increasingly outsourcing development to companies such as Covance, Charles River Laboratories and Quintiles (Q.N).

Shares of Charles River closed at $45.54 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.