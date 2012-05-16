FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schwab says to close brokersXpress unit
May 16, 2012

Schwab says to close brokersXpress unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N) plans to wind down its brokersXpress unit over the next few months, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Schwab bought brokersXpress parent optionsXpress in September for around $1 billion in stock in order to expand its options and futures reach. The company said that brokersXpress does not fit into its strategic plan.

Schwab spokeswoman Susan Forman said the majority of brokersXpress’s staff will be folded into either optionsXpress or into Schwab adviser services. The 160 registered representatives, and 65 investment adviser representatives it services, will be given 90-day notice of the closure.

Reporting By John McCrank; Editing by Bernard Orr

