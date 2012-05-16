FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2012 / 10:15 PM / 5 years ago

Schwab says to close brokersXpress unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N) plans to wind down its brokersXpress unit over the next few months, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Schwab bought brokersXpress parent optionsXpress in September for around $1 billion in stock in order to expand its options and futures reach. The company said that brokersXpress does not fit into its strategic plan.

San Francisco-based Schwab acts as a custodian to around 7,000 independent registered investment advisers (RIAs).

Schwab spokeswoman Susan Forman said the majority of brokersXpress’ staff of around 15 people would be folded into either optionsXpress or into Schwab Advisor Services, which works with RIAs.

The 160 registered representatives, 65 investment adviser representatives, and 100 RIA clients brokersXpress services will given a 90-day notice of the closure.

Barry Metzger, chief executive of brokersXpress, declined to comment.

Reporting By John McCrank; Editing by Bernard Orr,; Walden Siew and Tim Dobbyn

