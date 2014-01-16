FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Discount broker Charles Schwab's profit beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Trump cites progress after Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Trump cites progress after Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 16, 2014 / 2:26 PM / 4 years ago

Discount broker Charles Schwab's profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A man walks past a Charles Schwab Investment branch in Washington January 19, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - Discount broker Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N) reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as it earned more from trading commissions and fees for managing client assets.

Schwab’s revenue jumped 18 percent to $1.43 billion in the fourth quarter and net interest margin was higher than its own forecast.

The increase in revenue more than offset a 7.5 percent rise in expenses.

Asset management and administration fees soared 13 percent to $608 million in the fourth quarter ended December 31.

Trading revenue grew to $231 million from $202 million a year earlier.

Customer’s daily trading volume, Schwab’s traditional measure of client confidence and risk-taking, rose 8 percent to an average 487,800 trades per day.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, which has kept interest rates artificially low to boost spending, will begin tapering its $85 billion monthly bond buying program by $10 billion starting 2014, boosting net interest income at giant retail brokerages.

Net income available to common stockholders rose to $297 million, or 23 cents per share, from $189 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected earnings of 21 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The beat was ”driven by across-the-board topline strength, reinforcing our ‘increased retail engagement’ thesis,“ Sandler O‘Neill analyst Richard Repetto wrote in a report to investors. Repetto has a ‘buy” rating on Schwab stock.

Shares of the company were marginally up at $26.10 in late morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

The stock has jumped 13 percent since the company last reported results. The broader S&P 500 Financials Sector Index .SPSY has gained 9 percent in past three months.

Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.