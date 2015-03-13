FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schwab says first-quarter profit running 1 cent behind year ago
March 13, 2015 / 2:26 PM / 3 years ago

Schwab says first-quarter profit running 1 cent behind year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past a Charles Schwab Investment branch in Washington January 19, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Charles Schwab Corp’s first-quarter earnings per share are currently running about 1 cent lower than the 24 cents a share it reported in the first quarter of 2014.

Chief Financial Officer Joe Martinetto attributed the drop to lower-than-expected trading from clients due to negative stock market returns through early February. In a prepared statement, he said expenses were higher than in the fourth quarter, as expected, as Schwab markets its new robo-advisor program.

Martinetto’s comments were included in Schwab’s monthly activity report, which showed core net new assets from clients in February of $12.3 billion, bringing total client assets at month’s end up 10 percent from a year earlier to $2.53 trillion.

Schwab shares were down 1.1 percent at $30.69 in early trading.

Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
