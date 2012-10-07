FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Charles Voegele may receive takeover bid: paper
October 7, 2012 / 1:20 PM / 5 years ago

Charles Voegele may receive takeover bid: paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Investors are preparing a takeover offer for loss-making Swiss clothing chain Charles Voegele VCH.S, a newspaper reported on Sunday.

The interested part was a retailer from Southern Europe with international ambitions, Der Sonntag said, citing sources close to investors.

Reuters was unable to reach Charles Voegele, which has stores in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Austria, Hungary and other European countries, for comment.

The newspaper cited a Voegele spokeswoman as saying “we’ve not received an offer.”

Late last month, Voegele’s chief executive Frank Beeck quit with immediate effect, due to differences of opinion about the firm’s operational management. Finance chief Markus Voegeli is acting as CEO on an interim basis.

Last year Voegele suffered a 15 percent slide in revenues, leading it to a loss of 119 million Swiss francs.

Reporting by Catherine Bosley; editing by Ron Askew

