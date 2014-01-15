FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exclusive: Charter makes new approach to Comcast on Time Warner Cable bid - sources
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 15, 2014 / 11:20 PM / 4 years ago

Exclusive: Charter makes new approach to Comcast on Time Warner Cable bid - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A cable truck returns to a Time Warner Cable office in San Diego, California December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Charter Communications Inc reached out to Comcast Corp this week about teaming up to buy Time Warner Cable Inc, after Time Warner Cable rejected its $37.3 billion buyout bid, according to people familiar with the matter.

Charter approached Comcast on Wednesday to discuss carving up the second-largest U.S. cable company’s systems and subscribers, the people said.

Charter, the No. 4 U.S. cable provider, and Comcast, the top U.S. cable provider, are currently in preliminary discussions about how to structure a potential alliance, the people said. One possibility is that Charter buys all of Time Warner Cable and sells off some of its markets and subscribers to Comcast, one of the people said.

The two companies held similar discussions late last year but those talks did not progress at that time.

The people asked not to be named because they were not authorized to speak with the media. Comcast, Time Warner Cable and Charter declined to comment.

Reporting by Soyoung Kim and Liana Baker in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.