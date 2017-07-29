FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 22 minutes
Sprint proposes merger with Charter Communications: Wall Street Journal
#Russia
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
North Korea tests another ICBM, putting U.S. cities in range
NORTH KOREA
North Korea tests another ICBM, putting U.S. cities in range
Republicans try to pick up the pieces
Healthcare
Republicans try to pick up the pieces
Majority of Americans support transgender military service
U.S.
Majority of Americans support transgender military service
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 28, 2017 / 11:55 PM / in 22 minutes

Sprint proposes merger with Charter Communications: Wall Street Journal

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. mobile network operator Sprint Corp is seen at a Sprint store in San Marcos, California August 3, 2015.Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - Sprint Corp (S.N) has proposed a merger with Charter Communications Inc (CHTR.O) in a deal that would create a new publicly traded media and communications company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Japan's SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T), which controls Sprint, will control the new entity, as per the "complex" proposal, the WSJ said, citing people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2eVpfoi

Sprint shares rose 5.8 percent in after-market trading while Charter shares were marginally up.

Sprint, Charter and SoftBank did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment after regular U.S. business hours.

Sprint had been in exclusive talks with Charter and Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) about a partnership to boost the two U.S. cable companies' wireless offerings, sources told Reuters in June.

Though the exclusivity window ended this week, Sprint Chairman Masayoshi Son continues to pursue a much larger deal with Charter to create a media and communications giant, WSJ said.

It is far from guaranteed that Charter would ultimately agree to such a deal, the newspaper added.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Cynthia Osterman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.