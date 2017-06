NEW YORK Cable provider Charter Communications Inc said on Thursday that it was testing a new streaming service for consumers who want a cheaper alternative to a traditional cable television package.

The company is testing a service called Spectrum Stream with a group of its current internet customers "to see if this smaller package resonates with a certain segment of non-video customers," Charter said in a statement.

It will include local broadcast channels and 25 cable networks as well as options for additional news, sports and premium channels. The service can be streamed on mobile devices and does not require a set-top box.

Cable companies have been launching slimmed-down bundles as more consumers opt to cut the cord in favor of cheaper streaming alternatives. Sources told Reuters in March that Comcast Corp, the biggest U.S. cable provider, was planning to rebrand and expand a streaming video option aimed at its broadband subscribers after giving it a trial run in Boston and Chicago.

(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley)