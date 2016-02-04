Charter Communications' loss soars on higher costs

(Reuters) - Charter Communications Inc’s quarterly net loss more than doubled due to costs related to its pending $55 billion acquisition of Time Warner Cable Inc.

The company lost $122 million, or $1.09 per share, in the fourth-quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $48 million, or 44 cents, a year earlier.

Charter added 115,000 net residential Internet subscribers in the period, below the 116,700 estimated by StreetAccount.

Revenue rose 6.4 percent to $2.51 billion.