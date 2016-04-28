Charter Communications posts lower-than-expected first-quarter revenue

(Reuters) - U.S. cable company Charter Communications Inc, which is in the process of buying Time Warner Cable Inc, reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt by weakness in its video business.

The company’s net loss more than doubled to $188 million, or $1.68 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $81 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 7.1 percent to $2.53 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of $1.09 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.