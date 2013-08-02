Cox in talks about merger with Charter: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Cox Communications Inc COXC.UL has held talks about merging with cable provider and rival Charter Communications Inc (CHTR.O), Bloomberg cited two people with knowledge of the matter as saying on Friday.

Cox President Pat Esser has discussed a deal with Liberty Media Corp LMCA.O, which owns 27 percent of Charter, Bloomberg cited one of the unidentified sources as saying. Neither party has decided on a potential deal structure, it added.