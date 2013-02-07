FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Charter to buy Optimum West from Cablevision for $1.63 billion
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 7, 2013 / 10:11 PM / 5 years ago

Charter to buy Optimum West from Cablevision for $1.63 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. cable company Charter Communications (CHTR.O) said on Thursday it was buying Cablevision’s CVC.N rural cable asset Optimum West for $1.63 billion.

Charter said it expected the deal to close in the third quarter of this year.

Optimum West, which offers cable, Internet and telephone services in Colorado, Montana, Wyoming and Utah to around 366,000 customers, was one of the fastest-growing cable assets in the United States, Charter said.

Cablevision had said in November it was looking to sell the unit, which it bought for $1.4 billion in 2010, after it had received inquiries about the business.

Citi and JPMorgan were co-lead financial advisers to Cablevision on the deal. Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs acted as financial advisers to Charter.

BofA Merrill Lynch and Guggenheim Securities also provided financial advice to Cablevision. Sullivan & Cromwell LLP acted as legal counsel to Cablevision.

Reporting by Nicola Leske in New York; Editing by Dale Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.