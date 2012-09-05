FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Venezuela's Chavez: Infamous Bush insult was not scripted
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 5, 2012 / 2:41 AM / 5 years ago

Venezuela's Chavez: Infamous Bush insult was not scripted

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez visits victims of a refinery explosion, at a hospital in Paraguana August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

CARACAS (Reuters) - Six years after he drew jeers and cheers for calling then-U.S. President George W. Bush the devil, Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez offered an explanation: that podium in the United Nations General Assembly really did smell like sulfur.

As he opened a jar of crude oil used as a prop during an address on Tuesday, the firebrand socialist president, who is running for re-election, mentioned its sulfurous stench, prompting chuckles and side glances among the government officials gathered for the televised event.

They were recalling Chavez’s 2006 U.N. speech, in which he made headlines around the world for calling Bush “the devil himself,” and saying the podium still smelled of sulfur after Bush had stood there the day before.

“You think I planned to say that? No, no, no. It happened in the moment,” Chavez said during Tuesday’s televised meeting.

“I got there and I smelled sulfur,” Chavez said, pausing for a brief laugh. “I don’t know why, but I smelled sulfur.”

Ahead of the October 7 presidential election, Chavez’s stump speeches remain filled with criticism of the U.S. empire.

Reporting By Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Stacey Joyce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.