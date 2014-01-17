Shares of helicopter fleet operator CHC fall in market debut

(Reuters) - Shares of CHC Group Ltd HELI.N, the world’s largest commercial helicopter operator, fell as much as 7 percent in their market debut, valuing the company at about $700 million.

The Cayman Islands-based company raised $310 million after its initial public offering was priced at $10 per share, below its expected price range of $12-$14.

CHC shares opened at $9.30 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

CHC was taken private in a $1.48 billion deal in 2008 by energy-focused private equity firm First Reserve Corp, which holds about 61.3 percent of the company.

JP Morgan and Barclays were the lead underwriters of the offering.