Check Point Software profit beats estimates
January 23, 2013 / 10:51 AM / in 5 years

Check Point Software profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Internet and network security provider Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP.O) beat expectations for quarterly profit and said it would focus on mobile security threats in 2013.

The Israel-based company recorded fourth-quarter earnings per share, excluding one-off items, of 91 cents, compared with 84 cents in the 2011 period. Revenue rose 3 percent to $369 million.

Check Point had been expected to earn 88 cents per share on revenue of $374 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The company itself had projected quarterly revenue of $355-$387 million and adjusted earnings per share of 84-91 cents.

Chairman and chief executive Gil Shwed said: “In 2013, we will continue to innovate and extend our leadership, focusing on threat prevention and mobile security”.

Reporting by Tova Cohen; Writing by Steven Scheer; Editing by Dan Lalor

