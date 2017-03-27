FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Darden Restaurants to buy Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 million
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 27, 2017 / 8:29 PM / 5 months ago

Darden Restaurants to buy Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI.N) said on Monday it would buy Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 million in an all-cash transaction.

Darden said it would buy the restaurant chain from its shareholders including private equity firms L Catterton and Oak Investment Partners.

Darden shares were up 3.5 percent at $78.22 in extending trading.

Cheddar's, which has 165 locations across 28 states, would add a casual dining chain to Darden's portfolio, which currently includes Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse and Yard House.

Darden said it expects the transaction to be accretive to its adjusted earnings for fiscal 2018 by about 12 cents per share.

The company also reported better-than expected third quarter revenue and profit and forecast full year profit above estimates.

BofA Merrill Lynch is the financial adviser and Hunton & Williams LLP is the legal adviser to Darden. Morgan Stanley & Co LLC is the exclusive financial adviser to Cheddar's.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.